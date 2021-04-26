Are you ready to roll in 2021? The Punk Rock Bowling + Music festival will return to the concert schedule in 2021, with the annual punk-centric event set to return to Las Vegas in late September with NOFX, Circle Jerks and Devo as the headliners.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will open at 1PM daily the weekend of Sept. 24-26. The full lineups for all three days can be viewed below.

Friday, Sept. 24

NOFX

Frank Turner

The Menzingers

ALL

Anti-Flag

The Queers

Roy Ellis

Pears

FYP

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

Seized Up

The Linecutters

The Sunnydales

-- Jerk! --

Saturday, Sept. 25

Circle Jerks

Streetlight Manifesto

Leftover Crack

Gorilla Biscuits

Youth Brigade

The Bronx

Aggrolites

Good Riddance

Plague Vendor

Field Day

Urethane

Decent Criminal

Side Eyes

Suburban Resistance

Sunday, Sept. 26

Devo

Lunachicks

Murder City Devils

The Lawrence Arms

Municipal Waste

English Beat

Riverboat Gamblers

The Schizophrenics

Bishops Green

Bridge City Sinners

The Last Gang

Holy Fever

Babe Patrol

The Twits

Tickets for the annual Punk Rock Bowling festival are currently on sale at this location. Get additional details on this year's festival at the Punk Rock Bowling website.

2021 Punk Rock Bowling Festival Lineup

Punk Rock Bowling