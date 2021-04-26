NOFX, Circle Jerks + Devo Headline 2021 Punk Rock Bowling Festival
Are you ready to roll in 2021? The Punk Rock Bowling + Music festival will return to the concert schedule in 2021, with the annual punk-centric event set to return to Las Vegas in late September with NOFX, Circle Jerks and Devo as the headliners.
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will open at 1PM daily the weekend of Sept. 24-26. The full lineups for all three days can be viewed below.
Friday, Sept. 24
NOFX
Frank Turner
The Menzingers
ALL
Anti-Flag
The Queers
Roy Ellis
Pears
FYP
Bad Cop / Bad Cop
Seized Up
The Linecutters
The Sunnydales
-- Jerk! --
Saturday, Sept. 25
Circle Jerks
Streetlight Manifesto
Leftover Crack
Gorilla Biscuits
Youth Brigade
The Bronx
Aggrolites
Good Riddance
Plague Vendor
Field Day
Urethane
Decent Criminal
Side Eyes
Suburban Resistance
Sunday, Sept. 26
Devo
Lunachicks
Murder City Devils
The Lawrence Arms
Municipal Waste
English Beat
Riverboat Gamblers
The Schizophrenics
Bishops Green
Bridge City Sinners
The Last Gang
Holy Fever
Babe Patrol
The Twits
Tickets for the annual Punk Rock Bowling festival are currently on sale at this location. Get additional details on this year's festival at the Punk Rock Bowling website.