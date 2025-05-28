Man in Nazi Shirt Forced Out of Punk Festival – See Video

Video has gone viral of a man who showed up to the Punk Rock Bowling festival wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols being forced out of the festival.

The event took place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Nevada as acts such as Flag, Social Distortion, Power Trip, The Interrupters, Peter Hook and the Light, The Damned and more played for audiences over the holiday weekend.

But at one point during the festivities, a bearded man made his presence felt to the audience around him by sporting an orange T-shirt that bore the Nazi SS logo on it.

The "SS Lightning Bolts" are often used as a white-supremacist / neo-Nazi symbol that is derived from the Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany. The SS maintained a police state in Nazi Germany during Hitler's rule and frequently included members of the Gestapo, armed soldiers and guards at the concentration death camps. that would carry out the murder of European Jews and other racial enemies without regard for legal restraint.

As you can see in the video below, a crowd begins to form around the man as Flag (featuring original and classic members of Black Flag) play in the background. While security is there to intervene, the man begins walking backward facing the crowd who make sure that he is escorted of the event.

Members of the crowd attempting to remove him can be heard yelling, "Get outta my fucking scene" and "No fucking Nazis." At multiple points, punches fly in and connect, while in one moment the man is physically pushed and falls to the ground.

"Not in our house," noted one account that shared the video on Instagram.

By the end of the clip, you see the man being led out by security as one attendee continues to yell at him. Another security person holds the concertgoer back.

Meanwhile on Reddit, commenters had strong reactions to the emboldened nature of someone attending a punk-centric concert event wearing Nazi symbols.

"I don't know how you show up to anything in that shit... Especially in a melting pot like Vegas... And not expect to catch an ass whooping," remarked one person.

"What a moron. Especially considering one of the best punk bands ever- Dead Kennedys- literally has a song called 'Nazi Punks Fuck Off,'" added another.

"I don't think people like that know what punk rock is even about. One of the most anti fascist genres there can be," a third person added.

"This Nazi BS is going to start rearing its ugly head more and more. I'm glad people stood up to it," added yet another person.