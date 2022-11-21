2023 Punk Rock Bowling Lineup Revealed – Bad Religion, Rancid + More

It's time to rock and bowl once more. The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival is entering its 23rd year of operation, with the lineup for the 2023 event now revealed. Veteran punk acts Bad Religion, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and Suicidal Tendencies are leading the way.

The event will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, returning to their 6th Street location. Other top acts for the 2023 edition include The Interrupters, The Damned, L7, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Face to Face, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, T.S.O.L. and Agnostic Front. The full lineup can be viewed in the admat at the bottom of this post. In addition to the the bowling, attendees will get to partake in pool parties, club shows and gambling and enjoy the craft bar program and amazing food choices.

“It’s going to be the 40 year anniversary of Youth Brigade’s Sound & Fury as well as Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Fronts’ first releases, so both bands will be playing,” Youth Brigade's Shawn Stern explains. “We’ve also got a lot of Southern California and English bands that have played before but haven’t played in a while: Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Damned, Fishbone, L7… the lineup is pretty stacked.”

He adds, “I think Punk Rock Bowling is important because it's an annual meeting space for people all around the world from the punk rock community and I hope what we do inspires people to keep believing in those ideals that have always been political. We live in some really crazy, weird, uncertain times. When I got into punk it was always about protests and calling people out and I think it continues to do that to this day. That’s why it’s important to support all these new, younger bands and I hope that’s what Punk Rock Bowling is able to do."

General admission three-day passes are $190, and minimal VIP three-day passes are $475; both come with a presale access code that allows purchasers first dibs on tickets for up to three club shows. (Club show tickets go on sale February, 2023.) All tickets can be purchased at punkrockbowling.com.

2023 Punk Rock Bowling Lineup

