There are so many big summer tours taking place, but could Ratt's name have also been in that mix? That's what singer Stephen Pearcy says as the hair metal icons' classic lineup was "supposed to" be out on the road over the coming months.

The Ratt frontman has spoken rather candidly about the band in recent years, continuously expressing a desire to bring the surviving members of the group's most celebrated era together both onstage and in the studio.

While new music was once in the works, that all got put on ice and Pearcy appears hellbent on a new record, featuring himself, Juan Croucier (bass), Warren DeMartini (guitar) and Bobby Blotzer (drums) or to release nothing at all if this lineup doesn't materialize. If a new album were to come out, it would be the group's first since 2010's Infestation.

Speaking with Atlantic City Weekly ahead of his solo appearance at the Orange Loop Rock Fest, Pearcy reflects on his late bandmate, guitarist Robbin Crosby, "As we celebrate Robbin's passing 20 years today, it’s still 'Ratt and Roll.' (The music’s) got life … so we are kind of tripping in a good way. He was such an important part of the band. I knew we could play without him, but when he was gone, I knew the band was done. I knew we could go through the motions with different players, but I lost a real, true partner there … a driver in that machine."

"So, I continue to do the solo thing because I can write what I want and do solo records and tour when I want … with who I want," he continues, going on to reveal, "We were supposed to do a big summer tour with Ratt this year. I initiated doing something if the guys would get together. But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys (in my band) have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to 'Ratt and Roll,' come see my shows."

Earlier this year, Pearcy told Sirius XM radio host Eddie Trunk that Ratt had received a "lucrative" offer for the band to reunite and, perhaps it was for this supposed big summer tour he spoke about with Atlantic City Weekly, but those details remain unknown.

See all of Pearcy's upcoming tour dates here.