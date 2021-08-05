Classless Act, the rising rock group that once included Slash's son London Hudson on drums, have canceled their Aug. 5 concert in Los Angeles after all five current band members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cancelation comes amid a resurgence of the coronavirus in the outfit's home base of Los Angeles County that's driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, something the Los Angeles Times made note of this week.

"Sorry to say tomorrow's show here in LA has been canceled because we have all tested positive for COVID 19," Classless Act shared in a statement to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 4). "Yes, you read that right… all 5 of us."

Appended to the announcement was a group photo of the band with face masks superimposed over each musician's mouth and nose.

"We will continue to quarantine until we are all negative," they added. "Thankfully, due to vaccines most of us are experiencing very mild symptoms. Be safe, and see you soon!"

Last month, Classless Act released the retro-sounding rocker "Give It to Me." The band is scheduled as an opening act on next summer's Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Classless Act currently comprise singer Derek Day, guitarists Dane Pieper and Griffin Tucker, bassist Franco Gravante and drummer Chuck McKissock. London Hudson now drums in S8nt Elektric alongside guitarist Niko Tsangaris — both were initially a part of Suspect208 with bassist Tye Trujillo and vocalist Noah Weiland. Following Suspect208's breakup, Trujillo and Weiland formed Blu Weekend.

It's been around 18 months since the novel coronavirus first sparked a worldwide pandemic. Vaccination efforts in the U.S. continue, but about half the country's total population remains unvaccinated as more easily transmissible variants of COVID-19 have emerged.