On Friday (July 9), Classless Act — the rising Los Angeles band that once included Slash's son London Hudson behind the drum kit — unleashed the retro-sounding rock number "Give It to Me." The release accompanies word that the outfit will join Motley Crue and Def Leppard's Stadium Tour next summer.

That means Classless Act will accompany the previously announced Stadium Tour supporting acts Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts when the already twice-postponed trek kicks off in July 2022 for a long stretch of dates across the United States.

Watch the music video for Classless Act's "Give It to Me" down toward the bottom of this post.

"The boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to," Classless Act singer Derek Day says. "Now, summer's here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums, and a whole buncha 'Me.' Let's get to it!"

Currently backing Day in Classless Act are guitarists Dane Pieper and Griffin Tucker, bassist Franco Gravante and drummer Chuck McKissock. Hudson now plays drums in S8nt Elektric alongside guitarist Niko Tsangaris — both were a part of the now-disbanded Suspect208 with bassist Tye Trujillo and vocalist Noah Weiland. Trujillo and Weiland now have their own new band called Blu Weekend.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday.

Classless Act, "Give It to Me"