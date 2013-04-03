Rockers We’ve Lost in 2013: Guitarist Claudio Leo of Lacuna Coil and Cayne

The metal world shed some tears when news hit that one-time Lacuna Coil guitarist and founding member Claudio Leo passed away in January.

Leo helped form the massively popular group in the mid-90s while they still performed under the moniker, Sleep of Right. Leo remained with Lacuna Coil until 1998 and laid down guitar tracks on the band's self-titled debut EP. Leo also started the band Cayne in 1999 with fellow ex-Lacuna Coil guitarist Raffaele Zagaria.

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia posted a heartfelt statement upon learning of Leo's death: