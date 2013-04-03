Rockers We’ve Lost in 2013: Guitarist Claudio Leo of Lacuna Coil and Cayne
The metal world shed some tears when news hit that one-time Lacuna Coil guitarist and founding member Claudio Leo passed away in January.
Leo helped form the massively popular group in the mid-90s while they still performed under the moniker, Sleep of Right. Leo remained with Lacuna Coil until 1998 and laid down guitar tracks on the band's self-titled debut EP. Leo also started the band Cayne in 1999 with fellow ex-Lacuna Coil guitarist Raffaele Zagaria.
Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia posted a heartfelt statement upon learning of Leo's death:
It's with deep sadness that I inform you all know that our dear friend and ex guitar player Claudio Leo left us.
My deepest condolences to his family, close friends and the band Cayne.
You will always be remembered for your strength and positivity.
We love you, Claudio.