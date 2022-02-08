Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be celebrated on what would have been his 60th birthday. Cliff Burton Day is coming up on Feb. 10 and will feature tons of special guests and performances.

Cliff Burton sadly passed away in 1986 in Sweden in a tour bus crash when he was just 24 years old. Scott Ian's autobiography, I'm the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax, which is co-authored by Loudwire contributor Jon Wierderhorn, details the bus crash which happened due to icy roads as the band were en route to Copenhagen.

The musician was tragically thrown out of the tour bus and crushed. Burton was a part of Metallica since 1982, when he was asked to join the band after they saw him perform with his previous band, Trauma.

Cliff Burton Day initially began in 2018 when it was proclaimed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors after a fan petition passed. Feb. 10, 2018 would have been Burton's 56th birthday.

The upcoming Cliff Burton Day would be his 60th birthday and a special livestream is scheduled for 7PM PT. The event is set to be emceed by Nicholas Gomez and special guests include Chalie Benante from Anthrax, Mike Bordin from Faith No More, Gary Holt from Exodus/Slayer, Dan Riley, Big Mick, Canada Dave, and more. You can watch it all here.

You can watch a preview of Cliff Burton Day below which is coming up on Feb. 10. There's also Cliff Burton merch available for pre-order which has been designed by Charlie Benante, and proceeds will go toward The Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

Preview of Cliff Burton Day 2022: Celebrating the Late Musician's 60th Birthday