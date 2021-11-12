Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan was forced to miss the band's festival performance at Welcome to Rockville last night (Nov. 11) as he underwent surgery to repair a torn bicep he suffered onstage a week earlier during the Knotfest Los Angeles festival show.

The band's resident keg-banger shared a 30-second black and white video clip from last week's performance of "Duality," which was when the injury occurred.

View the clip further down the page.

"Ladies and gentlemen, if you look close enough you can pinpoint the exact frame where clown completely tore the bicep tendon from the radial tuberosity with proximal retraction, proximal to the coronoid fossa of the humerus," wrote Clown on Instagram.

Slipknot were a late addition to the festival and replaced Nine Inch Nails after the industrial rock legends announced over the summer that they would be bowing out of all of their 2021 tour dates out of an abundance of caution amid the ongoing pandemic.

Clown expressed regret that he was unable to perform alongside the eight other members in Slipknot for the festival crowd in Daytona Beach, Florida, and continued, "With that being said, you may have realized I was not on stage in Florida with my brothers and my culture tonight. For this fact I am saddened."

Watch a fan-shot video of Slipknot's show intro and set opener "Unsainted" from Welcome to Rockville below.

"I had surgery today [Nov. 11] in Los Angeles, everything went great and I am recovering peacefully," he added before expressing gratitude that he and Slipknot were able to return to the road after the uncertainty 2020 brought. "I can’t express how happy and blessed I am to have been able to come back to touring after all that we as a community have been through the last couple years," said Clown, "And I promise we will see you all very soon. Thank you."

Fortunately, Slipknot don't have any tour dates booked until April, which will provide Clown with plenty of time to focus on healing and getting back to full keg-smashing strength.

Loudwire wishes Clown a quick and full recovery.

Slipknot's Clown Tears Bicep Onstage at Knotfest Los Angeles

Slipknot, Intro + "Unsainted" — Live at Welcome to Rockville on Nov. 11, 2021