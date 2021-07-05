CONTEST: Win Tickets to See + Meet Shinedown in Florida

The summer of 2021 means live music is back. And if you're ready for some of the best and hardest rock around, come find it on the Gulf shores of Florida. We want to send you to Tampa to see Shinedown perform and meet the band.

We'll fly you to the Sunshine State for the show, cover your hotel and give you $500 to splurge on all Florida has to offer.

In addition to Shinedown, the show includes Seether, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones and more.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) tickets to the Shinedown headline concert in Tampa, Florida

Two (2) Shinedown Meet & Greet passes

$500 in Cash

How to Play

Want to get in on this once-in-a-lifetime prize? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old or older. Promotion ends July 25, 2021.