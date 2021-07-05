CONTEST: Win Tickets to See + Meet Shinedown in Florida

The summer of 2021 means live music is back. And if you're ready for some of the best and hardest rock around, come find it on the Gulf shores of Florida. We want to send you to Tampa to see Shinedown perform and meet the band.

We'll fly you to the Sunshine State for the show, cover your hotel and give you $500 to splurge on all Florida has to offer.

In addition to Shinedown, the show includes Seether, Dirty Honey, Ayron Jones and more.

What You Can Win

  • Roundtrip airfare for two (2)
  • Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay
  • Two (2) tickets to the Shinedown headline concert in Tampa, Florida
  • Two (2) Shinedown Meet & Greet passes
  • $500 in Cash

How to Play

Want to get in on this once-in-a-lifetime prize? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old or older. Promotion ends July 25, 2021.

Shinedown Albums Ranked

The early 2000s brought a wealth of upstart hard rock bands that would come to impact radio over the next decade-plus. One of those acts to truly dominate the airwave was Florida rockers Shinedown.

The band enjoyed a slow-building success off their debut disc Leave a Whisper, built upon their audience with Us and Them, endured a lineup change and came out bigger than ever with The Sound of Madness and continue to be one of the biggest rock bands going with such albums as Amaryllis and Threat to Survival. But which of these albums ranks as their best work?

Join us below as we scroll through Shinedown's studio album output and rank their discs from weakest to strongest.
Filed Under: VIP
Categories: Contests, Rock
Back To Top