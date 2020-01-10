Behemoth frontman Nergal has just announced his second album with dark folk project Me and That Man. This time around, Nergal has collaborated with some of rock and metal’s biggest names, including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds and Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

Me and That Man’s debut album, Songs of Love and Death, turned over a number of successful tracks. “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die,” “My Church Is Black” and “Ain’t Much Loving” all surpassed one million views on YouTube.

Nergal has already released videos for “Run With the Devil,” featuring (NO) Shining’s Jorgen Munkeby, and “Burning Churches” featuring Grave Pleasures’ Mat McNerney. Now, the new track “Surrender,” which sees the Behemoth mainman collaborating with Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, has been unveiled.

“With the utmost pride and… kind of relief; I present to you, the second Me and That Man album - New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1,” Nergal reveals. “This time round, I wanted to take on a different challenge and curated an album of 11 songs - each with their own character and vibe; alongside the most talented and important individuals across the whole scene - together, we take trips to the lands of Blues, Folk, Country and even Spaghetti Western. Only time will tell if we hit the mark, but I deeply believe so. I’m very proud of this piece of work and it has been a monumental task to achieve. I would like to thank EACH one of our guests for being part of this project: Mat & Matt, Niklas and Jørgen, Corey, Alan, Addi, Brent, Vegard, Sivert, Anders, Rob, Jerome, Johanna and Nicke. I LOVE you all from here to the moon and back! Without the passion and heart you granted us, this wouldn’t have been possible!”

Me and That Man will tour Poland in April before heading throughout Europe in June. Check out the full list of dates along with the album art and track listing for New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 below.

Napalm

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 Track Listing:

01. Run With the Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

02. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

03. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

04. By the River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

05. Męstwo

06. Surrender, feat. Anders Landelius (Dead Soul)

07. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

08. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

09. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me and That Man 2020 Tour Dates:

April 02 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Zaklete Rewiry

April 03 – Szczecin, Poland @ Kosmos

April 04 – Gdansk, Poland @ Stary Manez

April 05 – Torun, Poland @ Lizard King

April 15 – Warszawa, Poland @ Palladium

April 16 – Krakow, Poland @ ZetPeTe

April 17 – Poznan, Poland @ Tama

April 18 – Gostyn, Poland @ Hutnik

April 19 – Katowice, Poland @ P23

June 20 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

June 25 – Rivas-vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Miguel Rios

June 26 – Madrid, Spain @ Rock The Night Festival

July 09 – Gävle, Sweden @ Gefle Metal Festival

August 08 CZ – Jaromer, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault

More tba