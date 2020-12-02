Watch Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro + More Perform Alice in Chains’ ‘Man in the Box’

The Museum of Pop Culture's 2020 Founders Award ceremony, which honored Alice in Chains last night (Dec. 1), featured an all-star lineup of performers — including the one and only Corey MF Taylor, who sang the iconic Facelift hit, "Man in the Box."

Taylor was joined by Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, as well as Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins for the cover. The beginning of the video shows "Alice and Chaney" written on the face of the bass drum, as well as some of the lyrics of the song's chorus written on another drumhead.

Check the performance out below.

Taylor has claimed in the past that Alice in Chains are one of his favorite bands of all time, and that he wants to do a collaboration someday with Jerry Cantrell.

Other performers throughout the night included Metallica, Korn, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart and more. See the full performance here.

Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins + Chris Chaney — "Man in the Box" (Alice in Chains Cover)