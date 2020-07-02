Corey Taylor Confirms His All-Time Favorite Slipknot Song

It's been a while since we've told you what Corey Taylor thinks, so it's about time we lay another fun fact on you. The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist has confirmed which song from the former's discography, is his favorite, and it's from their 1999 self-titled album.

"My favorite by far is 'Scissors,'" Taylor admitted in a reflective piece for Knotfest about the band's first record. "To this day it’s my favorite Slipknot song. I love it because every time we would play it, the whole second half was improvised. We played at each other, free form, free prose, everything. It was violent and gorgeous."

"Nothing will ever replace it for me- when we stopped playing it live, I had a hard time enjoying our sets for a very long time," he added.

As per Setlist.fm, "Scissors" is the 36th most played Slipknot song live, and the last time they performed it was on August 13, 2000 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Maybe the song is due for a return to the Knot's setlist? We'll have to wait until 2021 to find out, as all of their tour plans have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus. Stay tuned for an updated itinerary to see when they'll play your city next.