Corey Taylor Won’t Be Writing Another Political Book

Slipknot's Corey Taylor recently said he doesn't plan on writing another book about politics during an appearance on Doug Bradley's show Down To Hell.

Taylor's latest book, America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside "The Greatest Country in the World," was released in 2017.

In the book, Taylor discusses what he believes it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world. He compares the realities of what America is to what he believes it should be.

When asked about his plans on writing another book, Taylor responded (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I kind of put a pause on the books about five years ago because [America 51] almost killed me. It was such a gnarly, gnarly experience. But I'm actually getting the itch to do another one again. And not just another one but, like, another fun [book].

"When I wrote [America 51], it was definitely something I needed to say," he continued. "And I was, like, 'You know what? I'm never doing another politics book ever again. I don't even care.'"

Taylor's "itch" to write a fifth book was first brought up about a year ago in an interview with 95.5 KLOS' New & Approved.

"I've got a concept in mind," he said. "It has to do with social media and the age that we live in — the 'outrage' age. And it's starting to really kind of form in my head. I may actually write it soon. Because it's really kind of out of control out there right now."

