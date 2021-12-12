Corey Taylor Stars in the Official Trailer for Horror-Thriller ‘Rucker’

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is set to star in the upcoming horror film Rucker. The movie will be released just in time for the new year, on January 4, 2022 via Giant Pictures. You can check out the official trailer below.

The films official synopsis from ComingSoon states, “For the past 30 years, Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Rucker picks up unsuspecting Maggie, she makes him the subject of her trucker documentary. But her life takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her.”

Taylor plays the part of the killer's trucking friend and his wife Alicia also makes an appearance in the film. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh serves as the film's director and fellow Olympic College professor, and her husband, Aaron Drane produced the film. Both are credited with writing the screenplay.

This isn't the first time Taylor has worked with Drane. They worked together previously on the 2014 film Fear Clinic. Drane has called Taylor, “a rock star. I mean that in every sense of the word. He is one of the coolest guys I know, and he’s somebody who has to function at a very high level, yet really goes far out of his way to help other people achieve their art.”

Rucker Official Trailer