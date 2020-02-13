Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on NME Best Band in the World Award: ‘Way to Catch Up’

Slipnkot can clear some more space for their latest award, taking home the "Best Band in the World" trophy at the NME Awards Tuesday night. The group was not able to attend, but they did tape a video accepting the honor.

"I think this really says it all for what we'd like to say to you," said singer Corey Taylor, displaying the NME trophy with the middle finger extended. "We appreciate it. Best band in the world. Way to catch up. We knew that 20 years ago," which was met with a defiant "ha" from guitarist Jim Root.

The singer continued, "Thank you for recognizing it and this is everything we wanted. Really, this is more for you than anyone else. Thanks to our fans for always sticking by us. Thank you guys."

The metal band won in a very eclectic category that included alt-rockers Haim and Tame Impala, as well as pop acts Brockhampton and BTS. The night also featured a Courtney Love speech accepting the Icon Award and Yungblud winning Best Video for "Original Me." You can watch Slipknot's full taped acceptance speech below.

Slipknot had a huge year in 2019 with the release of their We Are Not Your Kind album and the Knotfest Roadshow tour. The band is continuing the momentum into 2020, currently on tour in Europe. The group has a massive 2020 tour schedule including dates in Japan, North America and another trip to Europe. Be sure to get your tickets here.

