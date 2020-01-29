With some time to process the loss of their longtime bandmate, the members of Corrosion of Conformity have posted a new statement reflecting on their late drummer Reed Mullin.

The group initially relayed the news of Mullin's death on Monday (Jan. 27) in a brief statement. "Reed, It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music," stated the group at the time.

In the time since, there have been plenty of tributes and remembrances from peers throughout the industry. In their latest missive, the band reflects on the incredible talent that Mullin brought to the group. Their post reads as follows:

A badass drummer:

Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He could cop one hundred different styles and reference them in his own way. Everything from Earl Hudson and Clive Burr to Neil Peart (RIP) to Mitch Mitchell and Bill Ward. From John Bonham to Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain. All the while he was creating his own thing, odd times and polyrhythms played nonchalantly, powerful, simple, deliberate sections, all of the possibilities were in fact possible but utilized thoughtfully, in the proper place, for the proper effect, as the song demanded. Musically speaking, what more could you ask for?

Mullin was part of the group's original lineup, serving with the band from 1982-2001. He would return to the group in 2010 and played on nine studio albums with Corrosion of Conformity, the last being 2018's No Cross No Crown. That album would feature the band's classic lineup of Pepper Keenan, Woody Weatherman, Mike Dean and Mullin intact for the first time since 2000.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Reed Mullin was 53.