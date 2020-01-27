Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dead at 53

Corrosion of Conformity have announced the death of original and longtime drummer Reed Mullin. The drummer lost his life at age 53 and his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

C.O.C. shared the sad news via social media:

It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment...

Back in 2016, Mullin suffered a seizure after consuming large amounts of alcohol. Mullin was dismissed from the C.O.C. tour, with Mike Dean writing, "We will not enable Reed to continue killing himself on our watch. Again we ask everyone for prayers for Reed and understanding for our predicament. All the best to everyone and Reed get help."

