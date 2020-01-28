Rockers Mourn Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin

Following the news that arrived late yesterday (Jan. 27) that original Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin had died at the age of 53, the music world reacted to the surprising death of the musician.

Machine Head's Robb Flynn, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Arch Enemy's Michael Amott, Faith No More and a wealth of others have weighed in with their remembrances of the drummer, both as a person and what they loved about the music. You can see a sampling below.

Mullin was part of the group's original lineup, serving with the band from 1982-2001. He would return to the group in 2010 and played on nine studio albums with Corrosion of Conformity, the last being 2018's No Cross No Crown. That album would feature the band's classic lineup of Pepper Keenan, Woody Weatherman, Mike Dean and Mullin intact for the first time since 2000.

Back in 2016, Mullin suffered a seizure after consuming large amounts of alcohol. Mullin was dismissed from the C.O.C. tour, with Mike Dean writing, "We will not enable Reed to continue killing himself on our watch. Again we ask everyone for prayers for Reed and understanding for our predicament. All the best to everyone and Reed get help."

A cause of death was not given. Read some of the Reed Mullin tributes below: