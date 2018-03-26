In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 26, 2018:

- With a solo disc in the works, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has announced an upcoming solo concert. Shinoda will be part of the bill for the May 12 Identity Festival in Los Angeles to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month in L.A. Shinoda will play the show that also features hip hop artist Jay Park and DJ duo Hotel Garuda. Get more details here.

- Machine Head's Robb Flynn has offered praise for Emma Gonzalez, the student activist from Parkland, Fla., who spoke at the March for our Lives rally over the weekend. "Emma Gonzalez is my HERO!! She is a fucking BAD ASS!!," said Flynn in his posting, while also calling out the fact that some of those from Parkland speaking out on gun control have been receiving death threats. See his commentary, with a bit of Gonzalez's speech, here.

- While on the political front, Ministry have announced that they've teamed up with HeadCount, who will have space at the band's upcoming tour dates to encourage voting registration. “Voting is really important,” said Al Jourgensen. “It allows every American citizen to have his voice heard, to put across your opinion on how the government should operate, it contributes to change. Ministry registered 50,000 people to vote for the 2008 election, and we want to help make a difference for this fall’s election and for 2020. So, we’ve invited HeadCount to join us on our ‘AmeriKKKant' tour." You can also register to vote via HeadCount at this site.

- If you want to see Nine Inch Nails stateside this year, better make sure that Las Vegas is in your travel plans. The band's only North American tour dates this summer come June 13 and 15 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Tickets will go on sale here on March 30 at 10AM PT.

- Def Leppard have set a June 1 street date for the first volume in a four-volume career-spanning box set series. Aptly titled The Collection: Volume One, the initial set comes with seven discs, including the full recordings of On Through the Night, High 'n' Dry, Pyromania and Hysteria. Also included are a bonus replica 7" single and a 3" CD of their initial self-titled EP. The set also comes with a rarities disc and a hardback book. For more info, check here.

- Congrats are in order for The Glorious Sons and Anciients. The Glorious Sons' Young Beauties and Fools was chosen winner of the Rock Album of the Year and Anciients' Voice of the Void won Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year at Canada's 2018 JUNO Awards.

- Walking Papers have signed on as support for Alice in Chains upcoming tour dates. The band will play a mix of opening slots for AIC along with their own headline shows in late April and May. The shows will allow the band the chance to support their most recent effort, WP2. See the stops here.

- Congrats are in order for Filter's rhythm section. Drummer Chris Reeve and bassist Ashley Dzerigian recently got married as seen in an Instagram post here.

- Corrosion of Conformity's Reed Mullin will be off his feet for a bit. The musician revealed in a Facebook posting that after "two long years," he is having his left knee replaced. Mullin is taking care of the surgery during a break in the schedule and says he looks forward to returning to the band "fully straightedge and pain free."

- Bad Wolves have revealed the artwork and track listing, as well as the pre-order info for their new album Disobey. You can pre-order with assorted incentives through their PledgeMusic campaign or get the album via the platform of your choosing here. The set is due to arrive May 11 through Eleven Seven Music.

- It's on, Children of Bodom fans. The band just posted a video update concerning the status of their next album. The band is set to start recording drums for the album, with all the songs finished and ready to record. See the update here.

- Though their last album Heartless is only a year old, Pallbearer are back in the studio working on new music according to a recent post.

- While we're on the subject of new music, Amon Amarth's Ted Lundstrom told Australia's Heavy magazine that the band is "halfway through writing the new album" and that the band is planning to return to the studio as soon as possible.

- After a handful of April dates alongside Rehasher, Radkey will team up with punk icons Descendents for May performances. See their scheduled stops here.

- Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes has joined the lineup for the 6th Annual Rock Against MS benefit in Los Angeles. The event, taking place March 31 at the Los Angeles Theatre, will be hosted by comedians Hal Sparks and Craig Gass and will also feature performances from Juliette Lewis and Jack Russell's Great White. Get tickets here.

- Looks as though there will be an Iron Maiden pinball machine in the works. Stern Pinball just posted a teaser trailer that you can view here.

- Rush have released a new lyric video for "A Farewell to Kings" to coincide with the release of the 40th Anniversary A Farewell to Kings box set. See the clip here.

- Cavo also have a lyric video to share. The rockers return with their song "Wreck Me" from the Bridges album. Watch the clip here.