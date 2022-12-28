Courtney Love has written a new song called "Justice for Kurt" that could address conspiracy theories surrounding the death of her late husband, Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain. But she said she's leaving it off her upcoming album because it would "ruin" the record.

That's what the legendary rock dynamo and 58-year-old former Hole singer told Marc Maron on the actor and comedian's WTF podcast this week.

"We wrote a secret song that we can't put on 'cause it's only two minutes and 24 seconds, but it's a rock song," Love told Maron on Monday (Dec. 26) when he asked if she was still writing music in the rock vein.

"It's called 'Justice for Kurt,'" she explained before seemingly criticizing would-be listeners of the tune. "It's great, but we're like, 'Okay, they're too stupid. It would swallow the entire narrative. Rock does not stream.'"

Love continued, "It's not worth it — it's 2:24; it's an earworm and a half. Okay, if I'm going to write a fucking song called 'Justice for Kurt,' it's going to be a fucking earworm. But I am not putting it on that record to ruin my record. Right? Like, I do not need Kurt ruining more of my shit, okay? Thank you. Love you, but no."

Asked by Maron what else Cobain ruined, Love said, "He ruined every[thing]! … He's a ruiner, the poor fucking guy."

Cobain died by suicide at age 27 in 1994. Nirvana released three influential studio albums (1989's Bleach, 1991's Nevermind and 1993's In Utero) before disbanding with his death. Hole released their breakthrough effort, Live Through This, in 1994. They followed it with Celebrity Skin (1998) and Nobody's Daughter (2010). Love currently records as a solo artist.

Hear the full interview below. Skip to 20 minutes into the recording to hear about "Justice for Kurt."

Courtney Love is finishing up her first record in more than a decade while she lives in London, perhaps permanently. Courtney fled LA because, as she tells Marc, she needed to get out of the 'overculture.' It's one of many realizations Courtney came upon in recent years, after a lifetime of ups and downs, peace and chaos, fame and infamy. Courtney takes Marc along for the journey as they sip tea in a London hotel.

Courtney Love on WTF With Marc Maron - Dec. 26, 2022

