Cradle of Filth to Launch New Comic Book Series + Action Figures

It's quite the week to spread a little "filth." Following on the heels of Dani Filth's recent casting in a horror movie comes word that Incendium and Heavy Metal Entertainment are releasing a Cradle of Filth comic book anthology series. And yes, you can also look for an action figure tied to the series.

The Opus imprint will release the series, which is titled Maledictus Athenaeum. A description of the comic storyline reads: "In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle of Filth’s musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. The Countess, The Huntress, Lilith, The Manticore, and many more, will be revisited in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent from the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine and beyond."

The five-issue series will kick of with a prestige format limited edition collectible comic book run, featuring cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. Each first printing will be limited to 2500 copies at $16.66, and available to order from https://incendium.online/collections/cradle. The first issue is available to order now and ships May 2021.

Cradle of Filth's Maledictus Athenaeum Comic Series

Incendium / Heavy Metal Entertainment

“Cradle of Filth’s collaboration with Incendium for the forthcoming comic series and action figures provides an incredible opportunity for fans to indulge and explore the mythologies and murk at the heart of the band’s lyrical compositions,” says Dani Filth. “As an avid collector of Horror figures for decades now - citing the enclosing walls and shelves of my home crammed with toys and memorabilia as an example - I was only too eager to embrace this emphatic union with a company that is as excited about bringing our brand of lascivious Gothic darkness to glorious undeath as we are.”

Incendium CEO Llexi Leon adds, “Dani has created such a rich mythology across Cradle of Filth’s discography and we’re thrilled to explore those dark fantasy worlds with our Maledictus Athenaeum anthology, an ever growing gothic library that’s sure enthral readers with an irresistible blend of horror, romance, mystery, and mayhem – featuring incredible visuals to inspire all manner of toys and collectibles across our lines.”

As stated, there is also plans for action figures tied to the comic series. Wave 1 of the action figure range will feature Dani Filth and the iconic Succubus of Cradle of Filth’s 2001 album Bitter Suites to Succubi. Also available to pre-order for $29.95 each from https://incendium.online/collections/cradle, the figure will ship in June 2021.

Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth Action Figure

Incendium / Heavy Metal Entertainment

Incendium / Heavy Metal Entertainment

Filth adds, “To begin with are figures of ‘yours ghoulie’ Dani Filth resplendent in my onstage battle outfit; accompanied to war by the cruel, domineering Succubus from the Bitter Suites To Succubi album cover art, who is explored further in the first of many comic book adaptations to be unleashed in Maledictus Athenaeum. Both figures come delivered with classic action figure aplomb, whilst the comic book art is both visceral and evocative and is totally stunning."

He continues, "Naturally we cannot wait for fans and collectors alike to get their claws on these unique, exquisite treasures and given the depth of Cradle of Filth’s extensive discography and with a wealth of dark occultisms to draw upon - having tackled the morbid and sordid tales of Elizabeth Bathory, Gilles de Rais, Lucifer and Lilith as full-blown concept albums already- our collaboration with Incendium promises to be a marriage forged in Hell that prospers for aeons…"

Head here for more info and the pre-order the Cradle of Filth comics series.