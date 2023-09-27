Jon Kennedy, one of Cradle of Filth's early bassists and co-founder/vocalist of symphonic black metal band Hecate Enthroned, has died at the age of 46. He has been remembered warmly by his former bandmate Dani Filth, who shared a touching tribute.

Kennedy's time in Cradle of Filth was brief, joining in 1994 and departing one year later. He played on the original recording of the band's sophomore album, Dusk and Her Embrace, but this version was shelved due to a label dispute. It was ultimately re-recorded with a different lineup, including returning bassist Robin Graves (Robin Eaglestone). In 2016, the original recording was released under the title Dusk and Her Embrace (The Original Sin) and fans were treated to Kennedy's studio tracks for the first time.

Despite his fleeting time as a member of the influential U.K. group, Filth clearly has fond, long-lasting memories of their times together. Filth writes on Instagram,

It is with much sadness that we hear about the untimely passing of our former bassist Jon Kennedy. He was a great bassist and singer who filled in for Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem and mischief. I distinctly remember having a wickedly wonderful week staying just outside Wrexham in Wales at Jon’s Mum’s house in 1995. We picked our own magic mushrooms from a local football pitch and then watched Emperor synch up with the newly-released Disney 'Aladdin' on VHS, heading out to undertake Black Metal shenanigans thereafter. We were always pulling pranks and playfully winding each other up back in those days. He will be missed! Godspeed old friend.

Cradle of Filth, "Funeral In Carpathia"

Following his 1995 exit from Cradle of Filth, Kennedy placed his focus on Hecate Enthroned, which was previously named Amethyst and Daemonum, with origins as far back as 1992. From 1995 through 1998, Kennedy served as the band's vocalist, bearing a distinct resemblance to the unique "tea kettle" vocal style Dani Filth is known for.

Kennedy appears on Hecate Enthroned's first two studio albums: The Slaughter of Innocence, A Requiem for the Mighty (1997) and Dark Requiems... and Unsilent Massacre (1998).

On Facebook, Hecate Enthroned reflect on the loss,

We are shook and devastated by the passing of our brother Jon Kennedy. This isn't just a huge loss for his family and friends, but for the thousands of music fans and genre lovers that he touched and inspired. Jon's passion for music was huge and at times all consuming which is reflected in how he is revered within the Black Metal scene. Working with Jon on music was fun, inspiring and challenging because anyone with that drive and passion was a force and this continued after Hecate with all his musical endeavours right up to the end with the Power house Imperial Genocide. But this passion was matched with the love for his family and his close friends. A loving father and husband and son. Our thoughts and hearts are with his wonderful family at this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn our brother please be mindful of his family and respect their space. But please raise the horns for Jon. Nos da Jon Donations to the GoFundMe to help his family would be greatly appreciated.

Hecate Enthroned, "Beneath a December Twilight"

Loudwire sends our condolences to the Kennedy family, Jon's bandmates past and present and all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace.