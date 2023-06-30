Craig Owens Shuts Down Summer Tour After Crew Van Flips in Late Night Accident

Craig Owens, the vocalist for Chiodos and Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, has shut down his solo summer touring after a scary accident that involved members of his touring crew in the early morning hours of Thursday (June 29).

The singer had been out on tour in support of his Volume 1 album that's due on Aug. 18, with the vocalist revisiting his past catalog with reimagined takes on the material. The trek got underway on June 6 and had eight stops remaining when the accident occurred, including last night's show in Philadelphia.

Owens posted a photo of the touring van with significant damage in multiple places along with his explanation as to what happened and the announcement of the remaining tour dates having to be rescheduled. Check that out below:

To our friends and fans Early this morning around 4 am, our crew were involved in a severe accident that lead to the van flipping multiple times. Everyone is okay and recovering, but we will not be able to finish the Volume One tour at this time. Vans and gear can be replaced, people cannot, and I am just thankful that they're alive. We are looking into rescheduling the dates for the Volume One tour, and we encourage ticket holders to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled dates. Thank you all for your love and support and understanding. Craig Owens

Aside from Philadelphia, other affected stops include shows in Brooklyn, Hartford, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis.

As stated, Owens new album found the singer revisiting some of his past works. That not only includes Chiodos and Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, but also Isles & Glaciers and badXchannels, as well as an exclusive unreleased original track. He recently issued a new version of Chiodos' "Baby You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek" turning the hardcore cut into a ballad with piano instrumentation. You can check that out below. Pre-orders for his new Volume 1 album are available here.

Loudwire sends our best wishes to those involved in the accident.

Craig Owens, "Baby You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek"