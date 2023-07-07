Creed, the polarizing post-grunge rockers, are stoking reunion rumors once again.

That's because, as of Thursday (July 6), the band's Facebook profile picture and has been revamped, and the official Creed website is evidently only accessible via password.

Is Creed time coming?

See the new Creed profile pic below.

While Creed have technically been on hiatus since their last 2009–2012 reunion, the band last added fuel to new reunion rumors in 2020 when they updated updated their Facebook photo to an old group shot. Though nothing happened at that time, Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti (now of Alter Bridge) has subsequently spoken numerous times about a potential Creed comeback.

"It's just a matter of timing," Tremonti said in 2022. "We're all so busy running around the world doing our things, we would just have to have the time where it made sense. I don't think we need to rush into it, because I don't think Creed fans are going anywhere."

He added, "I think whenever we decide to do something, I think it's gonna be a safe time to do it. It's just gonna be when it makes sense for everybody. You don't wanna derail a whole album cycle by jumping into doing Creed. It would just have to make sense."

New Creed Reunion Happening?

Six months ago, Tremonti again spoke to the real possibility of a Creed reunion, saying, "I'm sure something will happen at some point. I mean, Creed was such a popular band back in the day, it would be a shame to not do something with it. I know there's still tons of fans out there that would appreciate it, so it's just a matter of timing."

Around the same time, Creed lead singer Scott Stapp took the blame for some of the reasons that lead to their split. "I can own my part," the vocalist said. "I got mixed up in some things I shouldn't have that I go to a program for today. And that, I'm sure, was a major part, because had I not developed those issues, I think we probably could have worked through everything else. So I'll take the blame about that."

So what do you think? Is a new Creed reunion coming in 2023 or maybe 2024? And will you welcome the band back with arms wide open?

