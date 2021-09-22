Mark Tremonti Cites the Best Part About Potential Creed Reunion

Band reunions are always a touchy subject, especially when they aren't confirmed and there are just rumors circulating. One band that people are speculating to eventually reunite is Creed, and Mark Tremonti has pinpointed what he thinks the most positive aspect of that reconciliation would be.

"It's just almost re-living an era. We were such lucky, lucky guys to be in a band as successful as Creed was when we were at the height of our success. It was hard to kind of gauge just how lucky we were to have that because we didn't know any different," the rocker admitted to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"Now when we have tackled so many different bands and projects, we realize just how lucky we were. So it would be good to just kind of go back, like going back in a time machine and having people come out and re-live their childhoods that grew up listening to Creed and haven't been able to see us in so long."

After three studio albums, Creed initially disbanded in 2004, and then reunited for the album Full Circle in 2009 and its corresponding tour. However, they've now been on hiatus since 2012.

In 2016, frontman Scott Stapp took a lot of responsibility for the band's breakups in an interview with HuffPost.

“My life was headed for superstardom; all of my rock ‘n roll dreams were coming true,” he said. “And I remember waking up one day and feeling, ‘Something’s wrong with me.’ Just a heaviness. I had no energy. I didn’t want to get out of bed... That’s when the drinking and the pills came into the equation."

“I would just stay on my tour bus alone, kind of just cut everybody off,” he continued. “[It] really led to the breakup of the band.”

Then in the fall of 2020, Creed drummer Scott Phillips alluded to the possibility of a reunion with his bandmates. "There has been some chatter, and there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road. We'll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens," he explained.

