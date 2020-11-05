A Creed reunion could happen sooner than later, judging by a recent interview with the "Arms Wide Open" act's drummer, Scott Phillips.

Earlier this year, rumors swelled regarding the post-grunge hitmakers possibly getting back together after Creed updated their Facebook profile with an old band photo. And while the coronavirus pandemic has large, in-person concerts mostly nixed for now, could 2021 see a comeback from the Scott Stapp-led act?

Speaking to Audio Ink Radio this week (Nov. 4), Phillips — the drummer who launched Creed in 1994 alongside Stapp, lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and rhythm guitarist Brian Brasher — plead ignorance about the social media update. But he led credence to the reunion chatter:

I didn't know that had happened! That’s interesting. I'm the worst when it comes to social media. I go through phases where I'm into it for about two days, and then I don't pick it up for about two months. But, that being said, there's always talk every now and then of the possibility of us getting back together and doing some stuff. We're all in a good spot right now where we feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us. Obviously, Mark and Brian and I are in the same band together. But, Scott seems to be doing really, really well. There's some dialogue. We tend to check up on each other when it's birthdays and holidays, things like that. So, there has been some chatter, and there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road. We'll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens.

Talk about some positive news for Creed fans. There's no doubt that Phillip's discussion of the group's members all being on good terms with each other gives a reunion a fertile breeding ground from which to bloom. The situation's a far cry from back when Stapp, who's now recovered, had a drug meltdown.

Of course, as the drummer indicated in the above interview excerpt, three members of Creed still currently perform together in Alter Bridge. In that band, Phillips, Tremonti and Marshall have joined frontman Myles Kennedy since Creed initially became inactive in 2003 and finally called it a day in 2004.

But Creed has since reunited once already. They were officially back together from 2009 to 2012, before going on hiatus again in 2013. So the possibility of a new reunion from the outfit doesn't seem all that remote.

Last year, Stapp himself noted that "everything's positive" with Creed in the present day. Does that mean the band will return once more to take us "Higher"? We'll just have to wait and see.