Creed Singles Ranked

Are Creed on their way back? It certainly seems like the '90s chart-toppers are teasing something coming soon, and in anticipation we've decided to revisit their biggest singles and rank them in order of worst to best.

Creed delivered some timeless material, doing so over the course of three studio albums before their 2004 split. But luckily, they returned in 2009 armed with a new album and the Full Circle record gave us some new classics to add. It's now been 10 years since they were last active, but the music remains to lift our spirits.

Just think back. They had such standouts as "Higher," "My Sacrifice," "With Arms Wide Open," "My Own Prison," "One," "What's This Life For," "Overcome" and plenty more. But which song lands where in our rankings? Have a look below and see for yourself.