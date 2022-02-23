Crowd Chants ‘F–k Chris Barnes’ at Cannibal Corpse Show

On Feb. 21 in Reading, Pennsylvania, the crowd at a Cannibal Corpse concert broke out into a “F—k Chris Barnes” chant, getting a hilarious response from George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher.

Chris Barnes, original vocalist for Cannibal Corpse and current Six Feet Under vocalist, threw some shade at the death metal scene earlier this year. "I just watched a 'death metal’ podcast on YouTube that was done about a week ago with the 'top' death metal vocalists .. it made my physically ill. I despise what this genre has become,” Barnes tweeted.

It was also erroneously reported (by Loudwire and others) that Barnes wrote “every death metal singer sucks except me” in a Facebook post. In reality, it was posted by a troll account.

Regardless, Cannibal Corpse fans made their voices heard at the death metal legends’ Reading show. After the crowd chanted “F—k Chris Barnes” for nearly 20 seconds, Corpsegrinder hilariously responded, “You said it, not me,” which got a huge roar from the audience.

Check out the footage above via Slam Worldwide