Prog Rock + Metal ‘Cruise to the Edge’ 2022 Festival Lineup Unveiled

The Cruise to the Edge festival will set sail once more next year, departing for a five-night prog rock and metal adventure on the high seas next May with headliners Marillion, Alan Parsons, Transatlantic and Al Dimeola. The complete lineup has just been unveiled, with dozens of other acts scheduled to perform.

Fans and bands will board the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas ship at Port Canaveral, Florida on May 2 and return on May 7 after making stops in the Private Isle of Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay, on top of watching some of the world's best prog musicians, such as Riverside, Adrian Belew, Martin Barre, Haken, King's X, Pain of Salvation, Gong, Goblin, The Flower Kings and many more.

See the complete 2022 lineup below.

Onboard events will also include photo experiences with artists, Q&A sessions, special theme nights and more. As part of the 'CTTE Late Night Live' event, fans will also be able to sign up and showcase their own musical talents in front of their fellow seafaring prog enthusiasts.

Reservations will be available starting June 9 at 12PM ET. Head to the Cruise to the Edge website for more details and ticketing information.

Cruise to the Edge 2022 Festival Lineup

Marillion

Alan Parson

Transatlantic

Al Dimeola

Riverside

Saga

Al Stewart

The Flower Kings

Adrian Belew

Protocol

Martine Barre

Haken

King's X

Pain of Salvation

Pendragon

Headspace

Stick Men

McStine & Minnemann

Lifesigns

Gong

Goblin

Moon Safari

Glass Hammer

Le Orme

ID Earth

District 97

Stu Hamm

Pattern-Seeking Animals

Dave Kerzner

Alex Machacek

McBroom Sisters

Fernando Perdomo

Adam Holzman

Gabriel

Marbin

Ben Woods

Alan Hewitt & One Nation

Brook Hansen

Late Night Live (onboard fan signups showcasing their own musical talents)