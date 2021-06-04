Prog Rock + Metal ‘Cruise to the Edge’ 2022 Festival Lineup Unveiled
The Cruise to the Edge festival will set sail once more next year, departing for a five-night prog rock and metal adventure on the high seas next May with headliners Marillion, Alan Parsons, Transatlantic and Al Dimeola. The complete lineup has just been unveiled, with dozens of other acts scheduled to perform.
Fans and bands will board the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas ship at Port Canaveral, Florida on May 2 and return on May 7 after making stops in the Private Isle of Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay, on top of watching some of the world's best prog musicians, such as Riverside, Adrian Belew, Martin Barre, Haken, King's X, Pain of Salvation, Gong, Goblin, The Flower Kings and many more.
See the complete 2022 lineup below.
Onboard events will also include photo experiences with artists, Q&A sessions, special theme nights and more. As part of the 'CTTE Late Night Live' event, fans will also be able to sign up and showcase their own musical talents in front of their fellow seafaring prog enthusiasts.
Reservations will be available starting June 9 at 12PM ET. Head to the Cruise to the Edge website for more details and ticketing information.
Cruise to the Edge 2022 Festival Lineup
- Marillion
- Alan Parson
- Transatlantic
- Al Dimeola
- Riverside
- Saga
- Al Stewart
- The Flower Kings
- Adrian Belew
- Protocol
- Martine Barre
- Haken
- King's X
- Pain of Salvation
- Pendragon
- Headspace
- Stick Men
- McStine & Minnemann
- Lifesigns
- Gong
- Goblin
- Moon Safari
- Glass Hammer
- Le Orme
- ID Earth
- District 97
- Stu Hamm
- Pattern-Seeking Animals
- Dave Kerzner
- Alex Machacek
- McBroom Sisters
- Fernando Perdomo
- Adam Holzman
- Gabriel
- Marbin
- Ben Woods
- Alan Hewitt & One Nation
- Brook Hansen
- Late Night Live (onboard fan signups showcasing their own musical talents)