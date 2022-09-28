Crystal Lake Vocalist Ryo Kinoshita Leaves Band, Issues Statement

Longtime Tokyo-based metalcore outfit Crystal Lake are about to undergo a significant change, as vocalist Ryo Kinoshita has announced his exit from the group.

Kinoshita was the band's second vocalist, joining the group in 2012 after the exit of original frontman Kentaro Nishimura. In his posting, the singer revealed that he has been dealing with an illness known as adjustment disorder that has made it difficult for him to continue with the group. The illness is something that's afflicted him over the past five years and he's made the decision to step away from the group. The band did not name an immediate successor.

His full statement can be read below:

I have decided to leave Crystal Lake. I sincerely apologize to all the fans and everyone involved for whom I have caused a great deal of trouble since the hiatus from September last year. As previously mentioned in the hiatus announcement last year, I have an illness known as adjustment disorder, and I have decided that it will be extremely difficult for me to continue as a member of the band in the future. It was certainly not an easy decision, but I believe I made the best choice by taking the time to reflect on myself.

I struggled for 10 years and continued to fight. I didn’t have many allies, and I relied on myself and the voices of the fans. I have been suffering from adjustment disorder for about 5 years. Some days I can’t sleep, some days I can only sleep. Sometimes everything becomes pitch black and you can’t move like a corpse. There were many times when I couldn’t stop crying before a live show. But I am proud of what Crystal Lake has achieved around the world and what have achieved with the help of our crew, staff and everyone. Crystal Lake has been the number one live band in the world for the past decade, without a doubt. Thank you very much to all the fans who supported me during the 10 years I was around. Ryo

Meanwhile, in sharing Ryo's statement, the band also revealed their plans to "turn the page to a new chapter in 2022."

Our longtime vocalist Ryo has decided to withdraw from Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake are going to turn the page to a new chapter in 2022. Thank you all.

Ryo Kinoshita first appeared on the band's third studio album, 2015's The Sign. That was then followed by 2016's True North and 2018's Helix records. Guitarist Yudai "YD" Miyamoto remains the band's longest tenured member, having been with the group since their 2002 formation.