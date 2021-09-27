Cyclist Uses GPS Tracking to Recreate Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ Album Cover on Bicycle Route

The tributes to Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind have been plenty over the past week, as fans marked the 30th anniversary of the album. But one fan got really creative, managing to recreate the Nevermind album artwork by using GPS tracking to map out a bike route in its image.

The fan is Pete Stokes, an Australian cyclist and National Parks manager that has found a passion for creating GPS tracked artwork with his bike rides. In order to recreate the famous artwork, which featured a baby floating in a pool of water just out of reach of a dollar bill, Stokes cycled 150km over an eight hour journey through the city streets of Adelaide. He utilized his Strava exercise app to create the route.

“Nevermind, released thirty years ago today. Still kicks all kinds of ass,” Stokes added as a caption.

Elaborating on why the record meant so much to him, Stokes stated to the Guardian, “When this album came out I was in high school – I was about 14, and that’s when you’re forming your love of music."

Stokes has shown his artistic streak in a variety of GPS aided creations, including celebrating Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album cover, saluting classical music icon Beethoven and more. “It’s whatever takes my fancy at the time. Nirvana has its place in my record collection,” he explained. Stokes has posted his GPS creations via his Pete.The.R4bbit Instagram page.