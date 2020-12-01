Dance Gavin Dance are getting in a livestream concert before the year concludes, and fans will definitely be able to put their stamp on the show. "Tree City Sessions Volume 2" will find the Sacramento-based rockers playing a fan-voted setlist for the night.

The group has teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents to put on this special show which will take place at the Sacramento Tower Bridge with the performance set to air on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Getting the setting was a big deal for the band and is a major undertaking. Singer Tilian Pearson shares, “We are poised to step up to the challenge of playing a fully fan-voted set, and it is an honor to be able to shut down traffic in the middle of the city to do it.”

“Sacramento has a deep history of prominent bands that call our city home and we’re excited to add Dance Gavin Dance to that list,” adds Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. “You can tell by their heartfelt words, and their energetic performance, that they love their hometown as much as we do and we’re proud to showcase them on the region’s most notable landmark, the Tower Bridge.”

In addition to fan favorites, look for some tracks that have never been performed live to make their way into the show. And given the special nature of this performance, the band is also planning to record and release it as a live album via Rise Records with vinyl pre-orders being made available to fans as part of a ticket bundle option.

Tickets for Dance Gavin Dance's "Tree City Sessions Volume 2" show are currently available at early bird prices through Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11:59PM PT at this location.

In addition to the performance, SiriusXM's Caity Babs will host a pre-show that revisits the band's career as they visit some of the most significant Sacramento spots in their history. You can check out a trailer for this concert livestream event below.