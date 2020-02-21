Dance Gavin Dance have announced the incoming of their ninth studio album with a new song, "Prisoner." Titled Afterburner, the band's next installment will come April 24 via Rise Records.

The new track features Sergio Medina (Royal Coda, Stolas, Sianvar).

You can check out the announcement and album art for Afterburner below.

According to frontman Tilian Pearson, the album will have a number of other features, including Marc Okubo (Veil of Maya), Zachary Green (Strawberry Girls, formerly in DGD) and Martin Bianchini (Secret Band). He also says there will be vocal features from Eidola's Andrew Michael Wells and Bilmuri's Johnny Franck.

Afterburner will follow DGD's eighth studio record, Artificial Selection, which was released back in June 2018.

Dance Gavin Dance will embark on a 2020 tour with Issues, Animals as Leaders, Veil of Maya and Royal Coda this spring. You can secure tickets here.

You may remember Dance Gavin Dance from that time a security guard was repulsed by their set.

Dance Gavin Dance, "Prisoner" Music Video

Dance Gavin Dance, "Prisoner" Lyrics, via Genius

Do you crave a greater reason to exist?

Have you always known that symmetry is bliss?

We know you see the pattern

Lay in your lap

Think of your path

Philosophy don't bother me

Come back when you're trash

You are welcome here but you must come alone

You know everything is everywhere is home

Do you see it?

Prisoner, prisoner

We found you

We feel you breathing

Are you there?

Can you hear us calling you?

We’ll never judge you

Run out of battery

Learn how to patronize

You gotta obtain, sustain, that guy

No time to make a deal today

We just push that other guy outta the way

Nothing’s in a vacuum

Space-time has no value

We’re all connected on this wave

They spoke with potent pain

To all that’s broken

To tears in rain

But every side was the same

No coin to flip

Give yourself a medal

You just met the devil

You’re the last in the world to find another false god

Give yourself a medal

For dancing with the devil

You’re the last in the world

Come back down to crippling doubt

Well Billy backs abortion and eye cream

Smokes a pack of Christian Bale

And fucks on an island

Well smooth as oscillation of sine waves

Get off the high horse and fly the spy plane

Classic acid

Put me back in the casket

Weave me into the fabric

The filter is freaking out