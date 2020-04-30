Hinder Duo Flashback With New Song ‘1982’ Under Dangerous Hippies Moniker

Hinder drummer Cody Hanson and vocalist Marshal Dutton are bringing their long in the works project Dangerous Hippies to the forefront during a period of downtime for band, and today (April 29), they're teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the premiere of their new song "1982."

Dangerous Hippies unofficially started in 2011 when Hanson and Dutton (in his pre-Hinder days) formed a songwriting partnership to write a song for a commercial. That collaboration was such a positive experience, they continued to write beyond the initial project, but felt the music was different enough from Hinder to keep it separate.

As for the new track "1982," Hanson says, "'1982' is a fun, upbeat track about a girl that was born in 1982. When I think about pop culture from the '80s, which I love, I remember everything being really fun and vibrant. The song alludes to the fact that no matter how many great things happened that year, she is what made really made the year 1982 special."

The drummer continued, sharing his passion for Dangerous Hippies adding, "We're having an absolute blast already with Dangerous Hippies. That fact that there are no rules and we can blend all of our different inspirations from different genres is super fun and rewarding."

That said, Hanson assures Hinder fans they have nothing to worry about as the band will continue in addition to their Dangerous Hippies pursuits. Have a listen to "1982" below. If you like what you hear, it will be available starting May 1 at digital service providers and you can pre-save it here. Check out the video and the lyrics below:

You're California cool, since 1982 1982

There were fast times at Ridgemont High when Thriller was the thing

But you're the reason 1982 made history they say

1982, it was all about you You're the exception to the rule, you're 1982 1982

The Eye of the Tiger was the jam in Rocky 3

But you're the reason 1982 was hard to beat they say

1982, it was all about you 1982

In the tape deck was Joan Jett cause' I love Rock N Roll

But you're the reason 1982 was really dope they say

1982, it was all about you

Dangerous Hippies, "1982"

Courtesy of Dangerous Hippies

In related news, Hanson and Dutton's other band Hinder have rescheduled their tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Extreme Behavior, but dates will now take place over late summer and fall. The current schedule of shows can be seen below and you can visit Hinder's website for ticketing info. Hinder also have a new studio album ready and details for the release will be announced soon.

Hinder 2020 Tour Dates

July 01 - Chesterfield, Mich. Diesel Concert Lounge

July 03 - Muskegon, Mich. @ RockStock

July 04 - Algona, Iowa @ ABATE of Iowa - Freedom Rally

July 11 - Gettysburg, Pa. @ Gettysburg Bike Week at All Star

July 18 - Osceola, Iowa @ Lakeside Casino

July 23 - LaCrosse, Wis. @ Garden Stage at Oktoberfest Grounds

July 31 - Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino

Aug. 01 - Jefferson City, Mo. @ Cole County Fairgrounds

Aug. 08 - Van Wert, Ohio @ Van Wert County Fair

Aug. 09 - Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 15 - Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort

Sept. 18 - Marion, Ill. @ The Pavillion

Sept. 19 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Sept. 20 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

Sept. 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 23 - Golden, Colo. @ The Buffalo Rose

Sept. 24 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Sept. 25 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ The Lincoln

Sept. 26 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

Sept. 27 - Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex

Sept. 29 - Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots Pub

Sept. 30 - The Colony, Texas @ Lava Cantina

Oct. 02 - Baton Rouge, La. @ The Basin

Oct. 03 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 05 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 06 - Ocala, Fla. @ Raw Hyde Live

Oct. 07 - Greer, S.C. @ The Spinning Jenny

Oct. 08 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall

Oct. 09 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbirds South

Oct. 10 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone’s

Oct. 12 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theater

Oct. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Oct. 15 - Hampton Beach, Va. @ Wally’s Pub

Oct. 16 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill

Oct. 17 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill

Oct. 18 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club

Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Oct. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

Oct. 23 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Oct. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

Oct. 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre