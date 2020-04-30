Hinder Duo Flashback With New Song ‘1982’ Under Dangerous Hippies Moniker
Hinder drummer Cody Hanson and vocalist Marshal Dutton are bringing their long in the works project Dangerous Hippies to the forefront during a period of downtime for band, and today (April 29), they're teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the premiere of their new song "1982."
Dangerous Hippies unofficially started in 2011 when Hanson and Dutton (in his pre-Hinder days) formed a songwriting partnership to write a song for a commercial. That collaboration was such a positive experience, they continued to write beyond the initial project, but felt the music was different enough from Hinder to keep it separate.
As for the new track "1982," Hanson says, "'1982' is a fun, upbeat track about a girl that was born in 1982. When I think about pop culture from the '80s, which I love, I remember everything being really fun and vibrant. The song alludes to the fact that no matter how many great things happened that year, she is what made really made the year 1982 special."
The drummer continued, sharing his passion for Dangerous Hippies adding, "We're having an absolute blast already with Dangerous Hippies. That fact that there are no rules and we can blend all of our different inspirations from different genres is super fun and rewarding."
That said, Hanson assures Hinder fans they have nothing to worry about as the band will continue in addition to their Dangerous Hippies pursuits. Have a listen to "1982" below. If you like what you hear, it will be available starting May 1 at digital service providers and you can pre-save it here. Check out the video and the lyrics below:
You're California cool, since 1982
1982
There were fast times at Ridgemont High when Thriller was the thing
But you're the reason 1982 made history they say
1982, it was all about you
You're the exception to the rule, you're 1982
1982
The Eye of the Tiger was the jam in Rocky 3
But you're the reason 1982 was hard to beat they say
1982, it was all about you
1982
In the tape deck was Joan Jett cause' I love Rock N Roll
But you're the reason 1982 was really dope they say
1982, it was all about you
Dangerous Hippies, "1982"
In related news, Hanson and Dutton's other band Hinder have rescheduled their tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Extreme Behavior, but dates will now take place over late summer and fall. The current schedule of shows can be seen below and you can visit Hinder's website for ticketing info. Hinder also have a new studio album ready and details for the release will be announced soon.
Hinder 2020 Tour Dates
July 01 - Chesterfield, Mich. Diesel Concert Lounge
July 03 - Muskegon, Mich. @ RockStock
July 04 - Algona, Iowa @ ABATE of Iowa - Freedom Rally
July 11 - Gettysburg, Pa. @ Gettysburg Bike Week at All Star
July 18 - Osceola, Iowa @ Lakeside Casino
July 23 - LaCrosse, Wis. @ Garden Stage at Oktoberfest Grounds
July 31 - Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino
Aug. 01 - Jefferson City, Mo. @ Cole County Fairgrounds
Aug. 08 - Van Wert, Ohio @ Van Wert County Fair
Aug. 09 - Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall
Aug. 15 - Carlton, Minn. @ Black Bear Casino Resort
Sept. 18 - Marion, Ill. @ The Pavillion
Sept. 19 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Sept. 20 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater
Sept. 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Sept. 23 - Golden, Colo. @ The Buffalo Rose
Sept. 24 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
Sept. 25 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ The Lincoln
Sept. 26 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live
Sept. 27 - Inman, Kan. @ 365 Sports Complex
Sept. 29 - Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots Pub
Sept. 30 - The Colony, Texas @ Lava Cantina
Oct. 02 - Baton Rouge, La. @ The Basin
Oct. 03 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 05 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 06 - Ocala, Fla. @ Raw Hyde Live
Oct. 07 - Greer, S.C. @ The Spinning Jenny
Oct. 08 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall
Oct. 09 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbirds South
Oct. 10 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone’s
Oct. 12 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theater
Oct. 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Oct. 15 - Hampton Beach, Va. @ Wally’s Pub
Oct. 16 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill
Oct. 17 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill
Oct. 18 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club
Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
Oct. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall
Oct. 23 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Oct. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan
Oct. 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Top 100 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century