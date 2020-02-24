Hinder are heading back in time this spring, announcing plans to revisit their Extreme Behavior album in its entirety for the first time in honor of the record's 15th anniversary.

The band's debut disc put them on the map, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The album featured the breakout hits "Lips of an Angel" and "Get Stoned," while also yielding the singles "How Long," "Better Than Me" and "Homecoming Queen." The album has been certified triple platinum.

"It’s a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we’ve played some these songs since 2005. Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can’t wait to see how people react to each song at the shows," says Cody Hanson.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28). Head here for ticketing info.

Meanwhile, the band continues working toward their next studio album, with details expected to arrive soon. This will be the band's first album since 2017's The Reign. Hanson says, “We’re excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We’ve never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and we can’t wait to share the outcome with our fans!”

Hinder "Extreme Behavior" 15th Anniversary Tour

Apr. 25 - Wisconsin Dells, Wis. @ Crystal Lake Music Theatre

Apr. 26 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

Apr. 27 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Apr. 29 - Golden, Colo. @ The Buffalo Rose

Apr. 30 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 01 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Archer Events Center

May 02 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

May 05 - The Colony, Texas @ Lava Cantina

May 06 - Baton Rouge, La. @ The Basin

May 08 - Greer, S.C. @ The Spinning Jenny

May 09 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks

May 10 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbirds South

May 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 12 - Ocala, Fla. @ Raw Hyde Live

May 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ TBD

May 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

May 16 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

May 18 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theater

May 19 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

May 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

May 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

May 23 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods

May 24 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

May 26 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club

May 29 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

May 30 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar & Grill

May 31 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts Center

June 02 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

June 03 - Lexington, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

June 05 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution Music Room

June 07 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre