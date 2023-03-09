10 Huge Rock Hits ‘Kidz Bop’ Completely Ruined (And You’ll Never Be Whole Again)

Do you think you can handle these 10 Huge Rock Hits 'Kidz Bop' Completely Ruined? For the bold and the daring, we warn you, you'll never be whole again after hearing them!

We at Loudwire take a lot of pride in bringing you an endless stream of lists for over a decade and this one in particular required a lot of personal sacrifice. If you think you've got it bad being challenged to take a listen to these 10 covers that appeared on the infamous comps in the 21st century, rest assured we've spared you from dozens of others you need not concern yourself with.

But that's part of the fun here as we dive into the rock end of the covers littered across nearly 20 years worth of Kidz Bop releases, which more commonly filled each title with watered down versions of pop songs with some grown up shmo singing alongside groups of children to recreate, what they perceived at least, to be more kid-friendly versions of the popular tracks.

The whole thing was masterminded by Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam, co-founders of the record label Razor & Tie, which is one that should definitely be familiar to fans of heavy music. In 2018 it was acquired by Concord Music and is now an imprint of Concord's Fearless Records. Previously, however, Razor & Tie was home to artists such as Hatebreed, Brand New, Chiodos, Norma Jean, P.O.D., Proest the Hero and so many more.

The first-ever Kidz Bop compilation came out in October of 2001 and the run came to an end in 2019 with Kidz Bop 40. There's been other releases outside of those numbered comps, including a whole record of big-time hair metal ballads — proof the music industry is as wild as everyone says it is.

IMPORTANT: To fully grasp what lies ahead, you're going to want to actually check out these covers. You don't have to make it through them from start to finish, but as torturous as it sounds, you'll be rewarded with the sound of your own laughter. And don't worry — we're not out to just dunk on kids having fun with music. It's those dreaded grown-ups that really bring the cringe when they should've brought skill of any measure.

And here we go...