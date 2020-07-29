Former Hinder Singer Advances to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows

Onetime Hinder vocalist Nolan Neal is taking his shot at reviving his music career, currently appearing on NBC's America's Got Talent where he just advanced to the live shows.

During his audition earlier this year, Neal shared his story about his father taking his own life and his own struggles dealing with addiction issues. The singer briefly joined Hinder for a period in 2014, even singing on their song "Hit the Ground," but his time in the group was brief as he continued his journey toward sobriety.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Nolan told Tennessee's WBIR-TV (see report below). "I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

Neal's initial AGT audition earlier this year went well with the singer being sent through to the next round, but as cuts began on Tuesday's episode, the singer was among those asked to audition again for one of the remaining spots.

This time, he delivered a fireside performance of Candi Staton's disco song, 'You've Got the Love," changing the arrangement into an acoustic-guitar driven track showcasing the power of his raspy vocal.

“You have a great sound in your voice and it stirs you emotionally,” Howie Mandel stated. “I think you’ve got great taste,” added Simon Cowell, picking out the cover. “You really did make it your own. You made it sound very current.” Cowell added that he felt Neal's personality had changed and he seemed more confident since the previous performance. After all the auditions had taken place, Neal's name was ultimately called to continue on to the live shows.

This isn't Neal's first attempt at reviving his career, previously appearing on NBC's The Voice. He made it to the Knockout Rounds before his run ended there, but he admits his addictions were still plaguing him during his time on the show. "I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking," Nolan told WBIR. "You can see it. I can see it."

You can follow Neal's run on the show as America's Got Talent will continue to air on Tuesdays at 8PM ET/PT on NBC.

Nolan Neal Auditions to Advance to America's Got Talent Live Shows

WBIR News Report on Nolan Neal's America's Got Talent Journey