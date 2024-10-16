Hinder’s Cody Hanson Is Excited For Band’s Next Album – ‘There’s Something On It For Everyone’

When Cody Hanson joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Oct. 15), it didn't take long for him to talk about how grateful he is for the career that Hinder have had.

"The fact that we've been able to hang on this long and we're still doing it at the level we're at is wild," Hanson told host Chuck Armstrong about Hinder's 23-year-long career.

"I don't know, [it's] kind of miraculous. We're definitely very grateful."

When he thought back on the early days of the band, he admitted that they had some big dreams.

"Getting to the point of being a signed band is such a long shot," he said, "and then, you know, being one of those bands that actually can survive all the hardships of being in a band. That's crazy. A long shot is an understatement, but, all you can do is work as hard as you can at it every day and try to keep the train rolling."

Hinder's Next Album Due Out in 2025

Hinder's train continues to roll forward as the band celebrates the release of their latest song, "Live Without It." Though it's been a bit since Hinder have released a full-length album — their latest is 2017's The Reign — Hanson assured fans that they won't have to wait much longer for its follow-up.

"We're thinking sometime early next year, maybe February."

As for what fans can expect, Hanson was very excited to dive into the record.

"I like to say there's something on it for everyone," Hanson said.

"I think it's probably one of the better albums that we've ever done, front to back. It's really strong. I'm really proud of the songwriting and it gave us the ability to branch out in some of the songs sonically and kind of try some new things here and there ... I mean, it's rock, but there are pop elements to it, there are country elements to it, there are even hip-hop elements to it. When you listen front to back, it never really gets boring or stale, so I'm really proud of it and I'm really excited for people to hear it."

