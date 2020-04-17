Danny Carey Hopes to Write New Tool EP During Quarantine

Tool may be spiraling out of quarantine with a brand new EP. In a new interview with drummer Danny Carey, he ponders getting together with guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor to write new music while the legendary band isn’t touring.

According to various public health experts and politicians, mass gatherings will be the final “return to normal” stage once coronavirus subsides. This means Tool may not play another show until fall 2021, as arena and amphitheater gigs are the least likely to resume in a timely manner.

While guesting on a Berklee College of Music webinar, Danny Carey spoke about wanting to create new music with Jones and Chancellor in the near future. “I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin [Chancellor, bass] and I, and Adam [Jones, guitar] – maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.”

Carey continues, “I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but – that’s all I’ve really got going on, you know?” [via Metal Injection]

Tool’s last EP, Opiate, was released in 1992. Since then, they’ve released five full-length albums, including the long-awaited Fear Inoculum in 2019. Tool won a Grammy for the album’s epic closing track, “7empest.”

Watch the webinar with Danny Carey below.