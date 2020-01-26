Tool Win 2020 Best Metal Performance Grammy

The verdict is in and the Best Metal Performance Grammy for 2020 goes to Tool.

As has been the case in recent years, the 2020 nominees represented a fair spread across metal's vast spectrum. Doom (Candlemass), thrash (Death Angel), post-hardcore (I Prevail), metalcore (Killswitch Engage) and whatever you want to classify Tool as were among those eligible for this year's golden gramophone trophy.

Drummer Danny Carey stated, "Wow, it kind of renews my faith in humankind out there that there's fans that can listen to a 12-minute song." He went on to thank "all the gods," adding it wasn't a good time to piss any of them off, as well as his bandmates and his family.

Carey added, "As artist we're influenced by those who came before us and as far as the great drum gods, I do my best to channel them, namely John Bonham, Tony Williams and my good friend Neil Peart. This is for all of you guys."

Bassist Justin Chancellor added thanks to his family, and gave a nod to producer Joe Barresi for "his time and patience. We couldn't have done it without him."

Last year, High on Fire took home the Best Metal Performance Grammy for the title track to their eighth full length, Electric Messiah. It was a first for the band, who bested nominees Between the Buried and Me, Deafheaven, Trivium and Underoath.

2020 Best Metal Performance Grammy Nominees

"Astorolus - The Great Octopus" by Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

"Humanicide" by Death Angel

"Bow Down" by I Prevail

"Unleashed" by Killswitch Engage

"7empest" by Tool

Watch Tool's acceptance speech and backstage thank you's below: