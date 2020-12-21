Danny Worsnop + Jared Dines Unleash Metal Version of ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’

Who knew Christmas could be so heavy?!? Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop and YouTube guitar sensation Jared Dines are bringing some extra edge to a holiday favorite, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

The oft-covered song first came to prominence as an ode to the grumpy Dr. Seuss character. And in this version, Dines and Worsnop keep some of the song's initial swagger before launching into a full metal approach.

"'One last heavy song' they asked," commented Worsnop on his Instagram account. "Well, I hit up @j4r3dd1n3s and he helped me dial it up to 11 for you one last time to close out the weirdest year in a very long time. The song is live now on ALL streaming platforms, is green lit for twitch and Facebook and all the other livestream sites, and the music video (shout out to the one and only @sanjayparikhphoto for helping out with putting it together with about as short notice as one could have) is up on Jared’s YouTube for your enjoyment."

He concluded, "While my metal years (as short lived as they were) are behind me, remember... just because I don’t want to... you know the rest."