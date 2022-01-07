On March 18, black metal icons Dark Funeral will unleashed We Are the Apocalypse, their seventh album and first since 2016's Where Shadows Forever Reign. The record was announced late last year and now the five-piece has unfurled a music video for the first single, "Let the Devil In."

There's been some changes within the Dark Funeral camp since the release of Where Shadows Forever Reign — both bassist Adra-Melek and drummer Jalomaah joined the group in 2018 and the forthcoming record will be their first studio contributions to the band that has been active for nearly 30 years.

"Let the Devil In" invokes a foul atmosphere with Dark Funeral's trademark sinister melodies at the forefront of a plodding, mid-tempo song with countering double bass drums that move along nicely in tandem with the tremolo-picked riffage.

Watch the music video below.

“It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our upcoming album We Are The Apocalypse with the track ‘Let The Devil In’. It may be a slightly different song from us, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is Dark Funeral," began founding guitarist Lord Ahriman.

"It was obvious to all of us that this would be the song that we set the bar with and premiere first. The song also comes with a video, which we recorded in Wroclaw, Poland together with Grupa13," he continued. "It really was a great pleasure to work with such a professional team. The result is outstanding and fits this completely dark story that is ‘Let The Devil In’ very well. To me, ‘Let The Devil In’ comes in as a proof of the great deeds you can achieve when you turn to your innermost darkness and in harmony become one with your inner devil. ENJOY the darkness!"

We Are the Apocalypse will be released on Century Media and pre-orders can be placed here.

Dark Funeral, "Let the Devil In" Lyrics

I take a deep, good look inside myself

I open up the gates to let the Devil in

He's riding on the shadow of my soul

And everywhere I go, he'll be there walking beside me The bringer of chaos Through my eyes he sees the world

And the voices, they are guiding my hands I open up the throat to sacrifice the lamb of God

And let the warm and flowing blood

Fulfill my emptiness and let the Devil hear

The futile, painful, soundless screams He's riding on the shadow of my soul I open wide the chest to feast upon the beating heart

And let the pulse arouse my flesh

And our eyes can see, so deep within the dark

When all is black we're marching on We wander through the flaming pits of Hell

Where hungry beasts have waited since the birth of time

Of fire born and eager to consume

To scorch the earth, to burn the world

To cleanse the filth and drown it all in blood The bringer of chaos Through my eyes he sees the world

And my hands are no longer my own I open up the throat to sacrifice the lamb of God

And let the warm and flowing blood

Fulfill my emptiness and let the Devil hear

The futile, painful, soundless screams

I open wide the chest to feast upon the beating heart

And let the pulse arouse my flesh

And our eyes can see so deep within the dark

When all is black and all is gone

Dark Funeral, "Let the Devil In" Music Video

Dark Funeral, We Are the Apocalypse Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

1. "Nightfall"

2. "Let the Devil In"

3. "When Our Vengeance Is Done"

4. "Nosferatu"

5. "When I'm Gone"

6. "Beyond the Grave"

7. "A Beast to Praise"

8. "Leviathan"

9. "We Are the Apocalypse"