Cannibal Corpse Book Late 2022 Tour With Dark Funeral, Immolation + Black Anvil
Cannibal Corpse are set to pulverize the U.S. and Canada on a headlining late 2022 tour, which will also feature Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil.
They'll be touting last year's Violence Unimagined, their first with Hate Eternal guitarist and longtime Cannibal Corpse producer Erik Rutan on guitar and one that dealt death in new ways with heaving new standouts in "Inhuman Harvest," "Murderous Rampage" and more.
Meanwhile, both Immolation and Dark Funeral dished out new records already this year — We Are the Apocalypse and Acts of God, respectively. Opener Black Anvil, who already completed a series of tour dates this year with Immolation, are still riding strong on the back of 2019's Miles EP and their last full length, 2017's As Was.
The trek begins on Nov. 3 in Maryland and will wrap up over one month later on Dec. 10 in Florida. Along the way is a stop at the Denver installment of the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival, which will be held on Dec. 2 and 3.
Get more info on the fest here and view the complete list of tour dates below. Look for tickets to go on sale on July 22 at 10AM local time and visit the Cannibal Corpse website to purchase.
Follow Loudwire's playlists: Early Death Metal / 2000s Death Metal / Modern Death Metal / Tech-Death / Melodic Death Metal / Early Black Metal / 2022's Best Metal Songs
Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, Immolation + Black Anvil 2022 Tour Dates
Nov. 03 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 04 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Nov. 05 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Nov. 06 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 08 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Nov. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
Nov. 11 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 12 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Nov. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre
Nov. 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Nov. 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
Nov. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Nov. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Nov. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues
Nov. 26 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Nov. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
Nov. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues
Nov. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Dec. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall
Dec. 03 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
Dec. 04 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 05 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre AC
Dec. 06 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre
Dec. 08 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse
Dec. 09 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
Dec. 10 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live