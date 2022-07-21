Cannibal Corpse Book Late 2022 Tour With Dark Funeral, Immolation + Black Anvil

Cannibal Corpse are set to pulverize the U.S. and Canada on a headlining late 2022 tour, which will also feature Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil.

They'll be touting last year's Violence Unimagined, their first with Hate Eternal guitarist and longtime Cannibal Corpse producer Erik Rutan on guitar and one that dealt death in new ways with heaving new standouts in "Inhuman Harvest," "Murderous Rampage" and more.

Meanwhile, both Immolation and Dark Funeral dished out new records already this year — We Are the Apocalypse and Acts of God, respectively. Opener Black Anvil, who already completed a series of tour dates this year with Immolation, are still riding strong on the back of 2019's Miles EP and their last full length, 2017's As Was.

The trek begins on Nov. 3 in Maryland and will wrap up over one month later on Dec. 10 in Florida. Along the way is a stop at the Denver installment of the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival, which will be held on Dec. 2 and 3.

Get more info on the fest here and view the complete list of tour dates below. Look for tickets to go on sale on July 22 at 10AM local time and visit the Cannibal Corpse website to purchase.

Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral, Immolation + Black Anvil 2022 Tour Dates

Nov. 03 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 04 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Nov. 05 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Nov. 06 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 08 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

Nov. 11 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 12 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Nov. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

Nov. 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

Nov. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Nov. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Nov. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues

Nov. 26 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Nov. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

Nov. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues

Nov. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Dec. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall

Dec. 03 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

Dec. 04 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 05 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre AC

Dec. 06 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre

Dec. 08 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse

Dec. 09 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Dec. 10 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

