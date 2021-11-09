Dashboard Confessional Bare Soul on ‘Here’s to Moving On,’ Announce New Album

While 2020 was a rough year for most, Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba added recovery from a motorcycle accident to things he had to overcome. But after a trying year, the singer has put some of his emotions into his music, kicking off promotion for his new record with the heartfelt new song, "Here's to Moving On."

On his social media, the vocalist simply stated, "Last year was kind of a rough year. I wrote a song about it. It's called 'Here's To Moving On.'"

Elaborating more in a trailer for the upcoming album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, below, Carrabba says of the new song, "To be honest, I wasn't sure I'd ever find a way to put this into words. But through the highs and lows and everything in between I've come to discover that the truth is something that is constantly evolving. I've found the beauty in accepting that you can't always be in control of where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever. The beauty is in listening, growing and loving relentlessly with your whole heart. The beauty is in moving on."

Get a closer look at the lyrics and hear the song in the player below:

Dashboard Confessional, "Here's to Moving On" Lyrics

I feel like I find something new

To remind me of you all the time

A picture a hair band a song

Or this cork from this bottle of wine The click of the thermostat kicking off

Just when it’s getting too warm

The drop in the pressure the

Smell in the air, when it’s starting to storm -And I hate

To admit

That it’s true

But I like

That it hurts

When I do Here’s to fighting less

Here’s to living more

Here’s to feeling alive again

Here’s to picking yourself off the floor Here’s to waking up

Here’s to sleeping well for once

Here’s to knowing the things

That you wish you could change

Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not Here’s to being right

Here’s to being wrong

Here’s to letting go

Here’s to moving on I stand in one place and just listen

And let myself feel how it sounds

A little bit hollow, a little bit hopeful

A little bit down This house isn’t empty, exactly,

-It’s settling down for the night

It;s creaking and cracking

And it seems familiar

But doesn’t feel right -All that time

That it takes

To let go

How could I

Be the last

One to know Here’s to fighting less

Here’s to living more

Here’s to feeling alive again

Here’s to picking yourself off the floor Here’s to waking up

Here’s to sleeping well for once

Here’s to knowing the things

That you wish you could change

Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not Here’s to being right

Here’s to being wrong

Here’s to letting go

Here’s to moving on I’m getting up slowly

I’m still a bit spent

I’m still a bit tired I feel a bit better this morning

Than I’ve felt in quite a long time It’s funny I thought for a bit there

I’d never be able to deal

But I make some coffee

And I take a shower

And I start to heal -And I hate

To admit

That I can

But I like

How it feels

That I am So here’s to fighting less

Here’s to living more

Here’s to feeling alive again

Here’s to picking yourself off the floor Here’s to waking up

Here’s to sleeping well for once

Here’s to knowing the things

That you wish you could change

Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not Here’s to being right

Here’s to being wrong

Here’s to letting go

Here’s to moving on

If you like what you heard, "Here's to Moving On" is available at this location. It's also part of Dashboard Confessional's upcoming album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, which is set to arrive Feb. 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

Following the lead of the single and staying true to the band name, All The Truth That I Can Tell is a more introspective album overall. Carrabba adds in the trailer below, "I was never meant to find the truth that I spent so long searching for. These songs are the truth that found me and it's all the truth that I can tell." The ninth DC studio album is currently available to pre-order in a variety of formats at this location.

Watch the album trailer, check out the artwork and track listing below and look for Carrabba back onstage with Dashboard Confessional at these stops.

Dashboard Confessional, All The Truth That I Can Tell Album Trailer

Dashboard Confessional, All the Truth That I Can Tell Artwork + Track Listing

1. BURNING HEART

2. EVERYONE ELSE IS JUST NOISE

3. HERE'S TO MOVING ON

4. THE BETTER OF ME

5. SOUTHBOUND AND SINKING

6. SLEEP IN

7. ME AND MINE

8. SUNSHINE STATE

9. PAIN FREE IN THREE CHORDS

10. YOUNG

11. ALL THE TRUTH THAT I CAN TELL