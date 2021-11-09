Dashboard Confessional Bare Soul on ‘Here’s to Moving On,’ Announce New Album
While 2020 was a rough year for most, Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba added recovery from a motorcycle accident to things he had to overcome. But after a trying year, the singer has put some of his emotions into his music, kicking off promotion for his new record with the heartfelt new song, "Here's to Moving On."
On his social media, the vocalist simply stated, "Last year was kind of a rough year. I wrote a song about it. It's called 'Here's To Moving On.'"
Elaborating more in a trailer for the upcoming album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, below, Carrabba says of the new song, "To be honest, I wasn't sure I'd ever find a way to put this into words. But through the highs and lows and everything in between I've come to discover that the truth is something that is constantly evolving. I've found the beauty in accepting that you can't always be in control of where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever. The beauty is in listening, growing and loving relentlessly with your whole heart. The beauty is in moving on."
Get a closer look at the lyrics and hear the song in the player below:
Dashboard Confessional, "Here's to Moving On" Lyrics
I feel like I find something new
To remind me of you all the time
A picture a hair band a song
Or this cork from this bottle of wine
The click of the thermostat kicking off
Just when it’s getting too warm
The drop in the pressure the
Smell in the air, when it’s starting to storm
-And I hate
To admit
That it’s true
But I like
That it hurts
When I do
Here’s to fighting less
Here’s to living more
Here’s to feeling alive again
Here’s to picking yourself off the floor
Here’s to waking up
Here’s to sleeping well for once
Here’s to knowing the things
That you wish you could change
Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not
Here’s to being right
Here’s to being wrong
Here’s to letting go
Here’s to moving on
I stand in one place and just listen
And let myself feel how it sounds
A little bit hollow, a little bit hopeful
A little bit down
This house isn’t empty, exactly,
-It’s settling down for the night
It;s creaking and cracking
And it seems familiar
But doesn’t feel right
-All that time
That it takes
To let go
How could I
Be the last
One to know
Here’s to fighting less
Here’s to living more
Here’s to feeling alive again
Here’s to picking yourself off the floor
Here’s to waking up
Here’s to sleeping well for once
Here’s to knowing the things
That you wish you could change
Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not
Here’s to being right
Here’s to being wrong
Here’s to letting go
Here’s to moving on
I’m getting up slowly
I’m still a bit spent
I’m still a bit tired
I feel a bit better this morning
Than I’ve felt in quite a long time
It’s funny I thought for a bit there
I’d never be able to deal
But I make some coffee
And I take a shower
And I start to heal
-And I hate
To admit
That I can
But I like
How it feels
That I am
So here’s to fighting less
Here’s to living more
Here’s to feeling alive again
Here’s to picking yourself off the floor
Here’s to waking up
Here’s to sleeping well for once
Here’s to knowing the things
That you wish you could change
Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not
Here’s to being right
Here’s to being wrong
Here’s to letting go
Here’s to moving on
Dashboard Confessional, "Here's to Moving On"
If you like what you heard, "Here's to Moving On" is available at this location. It's also part of Dashboard Confessional's upcoming album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, which is set to arrive Feb. 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.
Following the lead of the single and staying true to the band name, All The Truth That I Can Tell is a more introspective album overall. Carrabba adds in the trailer below, "I was never meant to find the truth that I spent so long searching for. These songs are the truth that found me and it's all the truth that I can tell." The ninth DC studio album is currently available to pre-order in a variety of formats at this location.
Watch the album trailer, check out the artwork and track listing below and look for Carrabba back onstage with Dashboard Confessional at these stops.
Dashboard Confessional, All The Truth That I Can Tell Album Trailer
Dashboard Confessional, All the Truth That I Can Tell Artwork + Track Listing
1. BURNING HEART
2. EVERYONE ELSE IS JUST NOISE
3. HERE'S TO MOVING ON
4. THE BETTER OF ME
5. SOUTHBOUND AND SINKING
6. SLEEP IN
7. ME AND MINE
8. SUNSHINE STATE
9. PAIN FREE IN THREE CHORDS
10. YOUNG
11. ALL THE TRUTH THAT I CAN TELL