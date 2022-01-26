Dashboard Confessional + Underoath Lead 2022 ‘Emo’s Not Dead’ Cruise

Emo is so hot right now! While fans are buying up tickets for the When We Were Young Festival at a rapid pace, forcing multiple date additions, it should be noted that some of the genre's biggest names will also set sail later this year for the "Emo's Not Dead" cruise.

Organizers have revealed that Dashboard Confessional and Underoath sit atop the bill, with New Found Glory, Thursday, Plain White T's, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, William Ryan Key (formerly of Yellowcard), Cassadee Pope and Emery helping to transport fans back to the genre's early 2000s heyday. The cruise also promises the live debut of Your Broken Hero and live band karaoke group The Emo Band.

The "Emo's Not Dead" cruise will set sail from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico from Nov. 8-12, 2022. The pre-sale starts tomorrow (Jan. 27) at 8AM PT, with the public on sale starting Friday (Jan. 28) at 9AM PT. However, you can be alerted for early access by registering your email the the cruise website.

And for those who need a little something to put you in the right mood while waiting to reserve your spot on the cruise, check out the "Emo's Not Dead" playlist provided on the cruise website here.

