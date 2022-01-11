Jimmy Eat World + Dashboard Confessional Reveal 2022 Co-Headline Tour Dates

Long-running emo favorites Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will be hitting the road late next month for a co-headline tour of the U.S.

The bands announced the run on Tuesday (Jan. 11), revealing just shy of a month's worth of tour dates that will primarily play out in the southwest, midwest and southeastern U.S. states running through a majority of March.

Dubbed the "Surviving the Truth Tour," the trek pulls its name from each acts most recent albums. Jimmy Eat World will be touring in support of their Surviving album, which was issued in October 2019, yielding the singles "All the Way (Stay)," "Love Never," "555" and "Criminal Energy." Dashboard Confessional, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their brand new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, which ix expected to arrive on Feb. 25, a day prior to the band's Innings Festival touring kickoff in Tempe, Ariz. The band released the new song "Here's to Moving On" last fall.

The two bands will be supported on the run by Sydney Sprague. Ticket pre-sales start this Wednesday (Jan. 12) at 10AM local time, with the general on-sale set to follow on Friday (Jan. 14) at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Jimmy Eat World / Dashboard Confessional 2022 U.S. Tour

02/26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival *

02/27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium #

03/01 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion #

03/02 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom #

03/04 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion #

03/05 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live #

03/06 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall #

03/07 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company #

03/09 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace Theatre #

03/10 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre #

03/11 – Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns #

03/12 – Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns #

03/14 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz #

03/15 – Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center #

03/17 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

03/18 – Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Pavilion at Seminole Casino #

03/19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Innings Festival ^

03/21 – New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater #

03/22 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall #

* = Dashboard Confessional only

# = w/ Sydney Sprague

^ = Jimmy Eat World only

