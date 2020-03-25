Watch Dave + Electra Mustaine Cover The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’

The Mustaine family is self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, but music is never too far from their minds, as Electra Mustaine and her father, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, revealed on social media. The pair collaborated on a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together," while lending support to the Alzheimer's Association's "Music Moments" campaign.

"Come together! Right now... QUARANTINE," says Electra, adding, "Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine’s stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay healthy."

She adds while promoting the campaign, "The @alzassociation has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all 'virtually together' during this time. Music is medicine! Visit alz.org/MusicMoments to listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember...we’re #InThisTogether!!"

It's notable that the father and daughter are practicing healthy measures, with Dave wearing his facial masks while Electra has her gloves on while recording their performance.

The Mustaine family has a connection to Alzheimer's as Dave's mother-in-law suffered from the disease. Learn more about the Alzheimer's Association and how to donate here.

After dealing with cancer in 2019, Mustaine returned to Megadeth earlier this year for a European tour. The group is working toward their follow-up to the Grammy-winning Dystopia album.