Dave Grohl recently revealed how he auditioned for Nirvana by phone in his new memoir, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Foo Fighters founder explained that he called Nirvana's bassist Krist Novoselic when he caught wind that the band needed a new drummer. Novoselic originally told him that the job was set to go to Dan Peters of Mudhoney, who played on "Sliver."

Luckily for Grohl, Novoselic called back and said he and Kurt Cobain felt bad about taking Peters away from their Seattle contemporary. He recommended Grohl call Cobain, and the conversation must have gone well because Grohl moved to Seattle a few weeks later.

Dave Grohl: The Storyteller also delves into the mixed emotions Grohl had about the success of one of their most iconic songs, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

In the autumn of 1991, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" had become hugely successful. But Grohl was reportedly worried that the popularity meant he was betraying his punk rock ideals. Cobain was also worried about the "macho monster-truck homophobes and meathead jocks" that were joining the Nirvana fanbase.

The rest of the memoir discusses everything from Grohl's relationship with Cobain to the Foo Fighters' beginnings. Grab your copy here.

Last month, the rocker announced that he'd be taking these stories to the stage. So far, he's made appearances in London, New York City and Washington D.C., and he'll be hitting Los Angeles on October 12 and 13.