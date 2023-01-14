Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome

2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl.

Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s the latest entry in the publisher’s Orbit series, which they describe as “focus[ing] on personalities who impact the world.” (Prior entries profiled legends such as Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne and John Lennon.) Illustrated by Martin Gimenez and written by Adam Rose – both of whom are renowned within the comics industry – it's officially described as follows:

The world of Rock and Roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet. This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock.

As explained by American Songwriter, it also “takes readers inside Grohl’s childhood growing up in Virginia. One series details how playing drums was a form of healing in the wake of his parents’ divorce, along with the early days of his first band, punk rockers Scream. There’s also a page devoted to Kurt Cobain, frontman of Nirvana, who died in 1994.”

Of the comic, Rose commented: “Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!”

Likewise, publisher and “creative force” – as TidalWave Productions puts it – Darren G. Davis added: “As a reluctant reader, I found the comic book form easy to access, so I always believed comics could both entertain and teach. I have always found Grohl an amazing performer and an icon. The comic books [offer] people a new demographic to learn about their favorite musicians.”

You can see TidalWave Productions’ Instagram post about the release below:

How awesome does that sound?!

What’s more, and as stated above, you can purchase the 22-page book – in digital, paperback or hardcover formats – right now via Amazon, Barnes & Nobel and Powell’s Books (among other sellers).

Lastly, be sure to let us know what you think of Orbit: Dave Grohl if you pick it up!